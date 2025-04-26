Red Sox's Roman Anthony Gets Update After Injury Scare
The Boston Red Sox have arguably the best prospect in baseball but he had a tough night on Friday.
The Triple-A Worcester Red Sox were in business against the Syracuse Mets. Roman Anthony was in center field to start the day and went 1-for-2 but couldn't finish the game. He fouled a ball off the top of his right foot and was forced to exit the game. Unsurprisingly, Boston fans seeingly were holding their breath in the wake of Anthony leaving the action.
After the game, manager Chad Tracy shared an update on Anthony, as transcribed by WEEI's Rob Bradford.
"I think he's okay," Tracy said. "Obviously, they are going to check him out. He fouled that ball off the top of his foot and kept going. In the middle of the game it was stiffening up on him. We made the decision to precautionarily get him out there. They have to take a look. I think he's day-to-day. He will be okay but they have to obviously look at him and see."
Anthony recently returned to the outfield after dealing with a shoulder ailment that kept him only as the team's designated hitter. If the Red Sox are going to call him up, it's been reported that he will have to be playing every day in the outfield. Any sort of injury and missed time would only delay his eventual promotion. Hopefully, everything is alright and he makes it through without having to miss time.
