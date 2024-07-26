Red Sox Could Add Diamondbacks 'Stalwart' Hurler To Fortify Bullpen
Bullpen depth is among the three deadline priorities for the Boston Red Sox.
Boston’s chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has expressed his desire to add a starting pitcher, but the Red Sox could also use a reliable and experienced arm for late-inning situations.
Paul Sewald of the Arizona Diamondbacks fits the bill, and he’s also been listed as available this week by Tim Britton and Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic.
Britton and Gleeman ranked Sewald as the No. 3 reliever and No. 22 player overall among assets likely to be moved before July 30.
The 34-year-old Sewald is a free agent after the season.
“Added to the Arizona bullpen last July, Paul Sewald was a stalwart in October for the Snakes,” Britton and Gleeman said. “He’s been more pedestrian so far this season, with a lower strikeout rate and an issue keeping the ball in the yard. On the other hand, his WHIP still starts with a decimal point thanks to a slashed walk rate.”
If Arizona does decide to make Sewald available, Breslow should at the very least inquire as to what the Diamondbacks would require in return for the veteran pitcher.
More MLB: Red Sox Could Trade For Rays All-Star Slugger In Surprising Blockbuster