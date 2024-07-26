Red Sox No. 10 Prospect 'Could Be Part Of A Package' To Acquire Elite Starter
The Boston Red Sox farm system is sure to suffer some losses this week as Boston trades for an impact starting pitcher.
The Red Sox are not going to move either of their top two prospects, Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony, but Boston’s No. 6 prospect Nick Yorke is reportedly not off limits.
Another of Boston’s prospects who is likely to feature in an outgoing package is No. 10 ranked Richard Fitts, a sixth round pick by the New York Yankees in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft whom the Red Sox acquired last year in the Alex Verdugo trade.
The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey reported on Wednesday that Boston could dangle Fitts as an enticing trade piece.
“The farm system is short on pitching depth, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they opted to trade right-hander Fitts,” McCaffrey said. “A lot of times to get a young, controllable arm in the majors, a team needs to trade pitching in return, and though Fitts isn’t going to get Garrett Crochet on his own, he could be part of a package.”
Keeping Fitts in the system and developing him would be nice, but one must trade quality players in order to get them in return.
If the Red Sox pull off a deal for a postseason-ready starter this week without relinquishing either of Mayer or Anthony, they’ll have emerged from the trade deadline victorious.
