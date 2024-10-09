Red Sox Could Be Forced To Trade Homegrown Outfield Star, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox could be headed for a major shake-up this winter.
After a perfectly mediocre 81-81 season, Boston is caught in Major League Baseball's version of no-man's-land. They might have some of the talent in place to make it to the playoffs in 2025, but they certainly can't afford to stand pat and hope for different results with the same group.
Of all the position groups on the Red Sox, the outfield will be the most intriguing to watch this winter. It was an overcrowded position as things were in 2024, and top prospect Roman Anthony looks to be headed to the majors sooner rather than later. Even if free agent Tyler O'Neill walks, the Red Sox could be in position to trade an outfielder away.
Such was the thought process of Red Sox insider Chris Cotillo, who speculated on Thursday that either All-Star Jarren Duran or Rookie of the Year candidate Wilyer Abreu could be on the move this winter as part of a blockbuster trade package.
"If Anthony’s untouchable and Rafaela — who could find his way onto the roster as a versatile backup if the other three start — is not an ideal trade candidate after the Red Sox committed $50 million, then watched him work to a .274 on-base percentage, then a hard choice may come between Duran and Abreu," Cotillo said.
"Selling high on Duran would, while punting on one of the great organizational success stories of the last few years, make some sense for a player who is about to start making money (though only around $5M next year) and is 28. Abreu would also have tons of value as a multi-tool player though he, too, is limited against lefties. It’s not hard to envision either Duran or Abreu centering a major trade, especially on the pitching side of things."
There's a lot to sift through there. First, the Red Sox would have to decide they were going to deal one of the two young stars, then they would have to decide which one. And both are exceptionally complicated decisions.
Duran could likely bring back a bigger package, and he's older than Abreu with less team control. But could the Red Sox really trade the heart and soul of their 2024 team? Meanwhile, if it's Abreu they decide to trade, what if the lefty breaks out even more in 2025 and comes back to haunt them in years to come?
It's impossible to say at this stage what the Red Sox will do, but any decision they make regarding the outfield this winter will be accompanied by risk. It's up to the players who stay and/or arrive in Boston to prove the front office made the right call.
