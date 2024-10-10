Red Sox Could Be Prime Landing Spot For Projected $6 Million All-Star
If the Boston Red Sox want to make it back to the playoffs in 2025, they will need to bolster the bullpen.
This obviously is easier said than done. Boston will be looking to upgrade the spot this offseason, but there will be plenty of competition for the top available options, like Tanner Scott. If the Red Sox fail to miss out on one of the high-priced stars this offseason, another player who could make some sense is St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Andrew Kittredge.
Kittredge had a 2.80 ERA in 2024 with the Cardinals across 74 appearances to go along with a 67-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
He hasn't had an ERA above 3.15 since 2019. Kittredge also won't cost much, with his market value currently projected to be $6.6 million across one season. The Red Sox certainly could afford a deal of that size and should be considering all options.
Kittredge has plenty of experience in the American League East. He spent the first seven seasons of his big league career as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays, so the Red Sox certainly have gotten a good look at him.
It's far too early to know what his market will be in free agency. He is an underrated option but should be at the top of the Red Sox's wish list. He had a fantastic season and immediately would be an upgrade for a Boston team that needs one.
