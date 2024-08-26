Red Sox Could Deal Versatile Young Star In Surprise Offseason Blockbuster
The Boston Red Sox have an exciting young core on one side of the ball. But until they address the other side, their prospects of contending for a title remain murky.
Throughout the 2024 season, the Red Sox have been one of baseball's best offenses, led by career years from All-Stars Rafael Devers and Jarren Duran. The core of a potentially elite lineup has taken shape, with young talent emerging all over the field.
Where the Red Sox have concerns, however, is with their pitching staff, particularly the starting rotation. Though Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, and Lucas Giolito are all under contract for 2024, each comes with their own set of question marks.
If the Red Sox are going to be a true World Series threat, they will have to find a way to upgrade their rotation and find a true workhorse to anchor the staff. One baseball writer believes they could accomplish that with a surprise trade involving one of their emerging young stars.
Rick McNair of FanSided proposed on Monday that the Red Sox could send rookie center fielder/shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela to another organization this offseason in exchange for "elite pitching."
"Rafaela may not be Mookie Betts, but he has the same ability level, and it is just about baseball maturity," McNair said. "As a trade, he would be my prime target if I sat in a GM chair elsewhere, but that price would be staggering."
Just 23 years old, Rafaela has impressed this season with his unmatched defensive versatility, while quietly improving his discipline at the plate.
With over 60 games played both in center field and at shortstop, Rafaela broke new ground for MLB defenders this season--and he's made an impressive highlight reel of plays at both positions. That versatility could make him an integral part of the Red Sox's future--or the ideal piece to trade away.
Since the Red Sox have outfielder Roman Anthony and shortstop Marcelo Mayer knocking on the door of the big leagues, Rafaela could be seen in some way as expendable. If moving Rafaela is the primary puzzle piece to acquiring, say, a Garrett Crochet or George Kirby, it's worth a discussion.
Would Boston really move Rafaela less than a year after expending him? It's an uncommon move, for sure, but not too far-fetched in the grand scheme of unexpected offseason moves.
