Red Sox-Astros Trade Talk Updates Come With Jarren Duran Wrinkle

No trade is ever "perfect" on paper, but the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros swapping outfielder Jarren Duran for third baseman Isaac Paredes makes a good amount of sense.

Yes, Houston would likely have to include more talent in the deal to make the trade worthwhile from a value perspective. But each player seems to fit exactly what the other team is looking for -- at least on the diamond.

There's another consideration, however, that seems to be weighing on the Astros' willingness to simply make the deal for a guy who could be a major spark plug at the top of the lineup.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Is Duran's money too much of an issue?

Sep 9, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) smiles after getting hit by a pitch during the ninth inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

On Saturday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic laid out on the "Crush City Territory" podcast why the Astros are somewhat hesitant to bring in the 29-year-old Duran: the financial obligations that come with the 2024 All-Star.

“One thing about Duran that has given the Astros pause is his salary," Rome said. "They don’t wanna go into the season very close to the luxury tax. They wanna have enough room to maneuver at the deadline.”

Duran will make less money than Paredes this season, but not by much. The Houston slugger won his arbitration case last week for $9.35 million, and he still has team control for one more season in 2027. Duran and the Red Sox avoided arbitration at $7.7 million, and the speedster has two more years left after this one.

It was easy to see why the Astros might prefer right fielder Wilyer Abreu to Duran, given his league-minimum salary for one more year, his superior defense, and the fact that he was once their prospect before they traded him to Boston for catcher Christian Vázquez in 2022.

But the window of opportunity never seemed to open there, and now it appears the two teams' ability to make a deal may come down to how much both sides are willing to cave on the salaries involved, in addition to the talent going each way.

More MLB: Red Sox's Two Latest Waiver Claims Already on Thin Ice