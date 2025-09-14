Red Sox Could Promote Front Office Star To General Manager: Report
It's already been a chaotic year for the Boston Red Sox's front office. But that's mostly centered on roster moves, not turnover in the front office itself.
However, following a season in which the Red Sox brought in big names like Garrett Crochet and Alex Bregman, plus traded away Rafael Devers, the front office executives themselves could be the ones on the move.
Assistant general manager Paul Toboni, 35, is a candidate for the vacant general manager position for the Washington Nationals, according to multiple reports, including Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
However, the Red Sox might have something to say about letting Toboni walk.
Paul Toboni emerging as GM frontrunner in Boston
According to MassLive's Sean McAdam, Toboni is the favorite to be promoted to the general manager role for the Red Sox this offseason under chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, who has gone without a GM in his first two years on the job.
"Paul Toboni, one of four current Red Sox front office executives with the title of assistant general manger, is a candidate of interest for the Washington Nationals, who are seeking to hire a general manager, an industry source confirmed," wrote McAdam. "At the same time, however, Toboni has emerged as the leading candidate to take over the same job with the Red Sox."
"Toboni, 35, who was first hired as an intern by the Red Sox a decade ago, has had a meteoric rise through the organization, moving from area scout to director of amateur scouting to vice president of amateur scouting and player development to senior vice president and assistant GM."
It should be noted that while the job titles in Washington and Boston may be the same, it's likely that the person the Nationals hire for their GM vacancy will have final say over baseball operations, as Breslow does for the Red Sox. If Toboni is looking to be a true decision maker right away, Washington would be his best bet.
However, Boston is the front office home Toboni has always known, and the former Division I ballplayer at California clearly has many fans in the Red Sox organization. We'll see if that, plus a potential new job title, is enough to keep him around.
