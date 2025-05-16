Red Sox Could Pursue Brewers All-Star Called Team's 'Best Trade Chip'
The Boston Red Sox are a likely buyer for starting pitching this summer.
The Red Sox’s rotation has been decimated by injuries and inconsistency, most notably Tanner Houck’s disastrous 2025 season. Houck, an All-Star in 2024, has regressed sharply, posting an 8.04 ERA over nine starts.
With the Red Sox hovering around .500 and by all accounts underperforming, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow may seek a veteran arm to stabilize Boston’s rotation.
Enter a 36-year-old left-hander for the Milwaukee Brewers, who, according to Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter, could be very much available on the market.
“Injured starters Nestor Cortes and Aaron Civale are both free agents this offseason, while slugger Rhys Hoskins also figures to hit the open market with an $18 million mutual option, so those three will be names to watch if the Brewers are not able to turn things around,” Reuter wrote.
“However, (José) Quintana currently looks like the team’s best trade chip with a 2.65 ERA in 34 innings over his first six starts and a team-friendly $2.25 million salary.”
Quintana’s affordable contract and proven postseason pedigree—3.14 ERA in the 2024 playoffs—make him an attractive fit for Boston’s needs.
However, the Brewers may hesitate to deal Quintana if they remain in the National League Central race. Despite their own rotation injuries, Milwaukee remains competitive. Quintana’s innings have been a vital part of the Brew Crew staying afloat. If he continues excelling and the Brewers stay in contention, they might retain him to bolster their playoff push rather than trade him for prospects.
For Boston, landing the former All-Star Quintana could hinge on Milwaukee’s divisional standing and Breslow’s willingness to offer a compelling package.
