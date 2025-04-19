Red Sox Could Sell High On Surging 24-Year-Old Due To Position Player Logjam
Every Boston Red Sox fan is aware by now that their team has what most analysts are calling a "good problem."
The Red Sox have too many position players. They came into the season with one or two extra bodies, and the impending arrival of number-one prospect Roman Anthony only clouds the picture. It's great to have both talent and depth, but every player needs consistent at-bats to properly develop.
One young player flying under the radar at the moment is second baseman Vaughn Grissom, who the Red Sox are allowing to become more of a utility infielder in Triple-A right now. Grissom, the former top prospect acquired in the Chris Sale trade with the Atlanta Braves, lost the competition for the starting job to rookie sensation Kristian Campbell during spring training.
Grissom is still only 24, and he's been raking so far in Triple-A, posting a 1.024 OPS and three home runs so far in 16 games. But as long as Campbell stays healthy, it's hard to imagine Boston giving him a shot at the major league level in the near future.
Hence, a modest proposal: The Red Sox should at least be making phone calls right now to see if any teams' interest has been piqued by Grissom's recent resurgence. His stock was undoubtedly down after a disappointing, injury-plagued 2024 season, but he's clearly worth another look as a big-leaguer.
In a vacuum, moving on from Grissom now will of course cement the Sale trade as a memorable blunder in Red Sox franchise history. Sale immediately won a Cy Young Award, Grissom gave the Red Sox next to nothing, and Boston was a Sale-like performance away from the playoffs last year.
But front offices can't operate in a vacuum. And as much as Grissom still might have the potential to be a long-term fixture of a team's starting lineup, it's hard to see where he fits in with the Red Sox once Campbell, Anthony, and shortstop prospect Marcelo Mayer are all big-leaguers.
This isn't to say the Red Sox should sell Grissom for cash or an unproven prospect. But if they can get a big-league-ready arm or a prospect with some cache like they did in the Quinn Priester trade, they shouldn't hesitate to strike while the iron is hot.
