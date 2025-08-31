Red Sox Could Swing Offseason Trade For Pirates $77M All-Star, Per Insider
For the Boston Red Sox, starting pitching looks to remain a priority as this roster is constructed for future seasons.
The acquisition of Garrett Crochet was a massive organizational win, and Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito have stepped up to form a formidable trio. But Giolito looks headed for free agency, and the No. 4 and 5 slots in the rotation have become an Achilles' heel.
Meanwhile, as the Pittsburgh Pirates pack their bags to leave Fenway Park at the conclusion of this weekend's series, one insider thinks Boston could be in the mix to grab one of the visiting hurlers in the offseason.
Will Red Sox go after Pirates SP Mitch Keller?
On Saturday, Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe speculated that the Red Sox and Pirates could be natural trade partners this offseason, pointing to the teams' top baseball executives past ties (Ben Cherington of the Pirates and Craig Breslow of the Red Sox).
Specifically, Abraham named veteran righty and 2023 All-Star Mitch Keller as a natural fit for the Red Sox.
"Keller, 29, is signed through 2028 and is on pace to start at least 29 games for the fourth consecutive year. That level of reliability is something the Red Sox need after using 12 different starters this season," wrote Abraham.
"Cherington acquired Craig Breslow from Arizona in 2012. As executives, they have swung two minor trades. Don’t be surprised if they’re able to make a bigger deal before next season."
Keller entered play on Sunday with a 4.35 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 27 starts. His strikeouts are a bit down this year as well, with just 125 in 151 innings. That, plus the Red Sox taking on the final three years of his five-year, $77 million contract (and the most expensive years at that) might give Boston some pause.
Still, innings are incredibly valuable, and the Red Sox might believe in the bounce-back potential of Keller enough to take a shot at him when winter arrives. It's one of many questions we'll have to excitedly wait to be answered when the season ends.
