Red Sox Opening Day Roster Projection 3.0: Tough Pitching Cuts Coming

It's almost decision time, and the Boston Red Sox have already begun the process of making some tough cuts this week before opening day next Thursday.

In light of infielder Nick Sogard being optioned to Triple-A on Thursday, the path seems clear for newcomer Andruw Monasterio to take the last spot on the Boston bench. That shifts the focus to the pitching staff, where a few guys will have to start the year in the minors who really don't deserve to.

There are some other noteworthy changes since we did roster projection 2.0, so we'll break everything down position by position and highlight where the Red Sox still have some tough calls to make.

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Full Red Sox roster projection, version 3.0

Trevor Story, a shortstop for the Boston Red Sox makes a play during a spring training game between the Boston Red Sox and the Atlanta Braves at JetBlue Park or Fenway South in Fort Myers on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. | Andrew West/The News-Press & Naples Daily News/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn

Starting Lineup vs. Reds LHP Andrew Abbott:

1. Roman Anthony LF

2. Trevor Story SS

3. Caleb Durbin 3B

4. Willson Contreras 1B

5. Wilyer Abreu RF

6. Carlos Narváez C

7. Jarren Duran DH

8. Andruw Monasterio 2B

9. Ceddanne Rafaela CF

The Red Sox's lineup is going to look a lot different in games against left-handed starters than it is against righties. Monasterio, for instance, will probably only get his starts against lefties. Abreu and Duran could be benched in those games if they aren't hitting well.

Otherwise, the only remaining point of intrigue is who backs up Narváez behind the plate, which leads us to...

Bench:

C - Connor Wong

INF - Marcelo Mayer

INF - Isiah Kiner-Falefa

DH/OF - Masataka Yoshida

Feb 27, 2026; North Port, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Marcelo Mayer (11) throws to first base in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves during spring training at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

As much as the Red Sox have liked what they've seen from Matt Thaiss this spring, it's hard to envision them optioning Connor Wong, either in favor of Thaiss or someone who opts out after missing the roster for one of the other 29 teams next week.

Mayer, meanwhile, should have his spot locked up, and he'll get all the starts against righties, so he only belongs in this "bench" area because Boston will face a southpaw on opening day in Cincy.

Rotation:

1. Garrett Crochet (L)

2. Sonny Gray (R)

3. Brayan Bello (R)

4. Johan Oviedo (R)

5. Ranger Suárez (L)

Feb 26, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

No changes to speak of here except the order, as it appears Ranger Suárez will be bumped back until the second series of the year to ensure proper buildup. But the tough cuts begin here, as Connelly Early and Payton Tolle both look as though they're headed to Triple-A.

Early has allowed three earned runs in 17 innings this spring and struck out 16 batters, while Tolle has let up three earned in 10 2/3 innings and punched out 13. Both would warrant spots on a lesser team, but this loaded Red Sox rotation pushes the 23-year-olds to Worcester.

Bullpen:

CL - Aroldis Chapman (L)

SU - Garrett Whitlock (R)

Justin Slaten (R)

Greg Weissert (R)

Danny Coulombe (L)

Zack Kelly (R)

Jovani Morán (L)

Ryan Watson (R)

Mar 5, 2026; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Ryan Watson (56) throws a pitch during the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Coulombe is a newcomer to this exercise, and he's on a major league deal, so he's in as long as the Red Sox feel he's built up enough to go from day one. Tommy Kahnle is another new veteran who warrants consideration, but given how late he signed, the guess here is that he'll start in the minors.

That means Watson, who is the lone Rule 5 draftee on the staff, keeps his spot in the organization for now, and it's a credit to his solid last few outings. Kyle Keller, Tyler Samaniego, and Tayron Guerrero are left on the outside looking in.