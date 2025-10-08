Red Sox Could Target 49-HR All-Star After Trade Deadline Whiff: Insider
The Boston Red Sox's search for a big bat this winter will be one of the primary indicators of offseason success or failure.
Last year, the Red Sox's big free-agent signing was Alex Bregman, who provided much-needed playoff experience as well as an impact bat. Bregman will once again be a free agent this winter, but simply re-signing him isn't all that's required to fix the lineup.
Much will be made about the Red Sox's fit for Kyle Schwarber and/or Pete Alonso this winter. But if they come up empty or don't try hard enough on both pursuits, there's one more bat that should be added into consideration.
Why Red Sox make sense for Eugenio Suárez
Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic wrote earlier this week that Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suárez would be a potential target for Boston this winter, and pointed out that the Red Sox were in on him at the trade deadline.
"Eugenio Suárez, whom Boston targeted at the trade deadline in hopes he could play first base, is another big bat on the market this winter," McCaffrey wrote.
"Though Suárez has mostly played third base throughout his career, he could serve as the designated hitter if Bregman returns. In 159 games, he hit 49 homers for Arizona and Seattle. There will be other options as the offseason unfolds, with trades on the table, but adding more pop to the lineup will be imperative."
The idea of Suárez in a Red Sox uniform takes a while to digest, but it's making more sense by the day. This team doesn't need more speed, nor will the issues with the defense be best solved by adding a glove-first first base/DH type. And what Suárez does, first and foremost, is the primary thing the Red Sox are lacking.
Most all-around stats will tell you that Schwarber and Alonso are better hitters than Suárez, and those stats don't lie. But the 49 long balls are more than enough reason for the Red Sox to look past flaws like whiff rate and on-base percentage.
Having a true power threat would be the best way for the Red Sox to not only propel themselves back to the postseason, but also to make sure their lineup has achieved its most fearsome status by the time October begins.
