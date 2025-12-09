Red Sox Next Steps After Losing Kyle Schwarber Sweepstakes

If the Boston Red Sox want one of the big sluggers of the offseason, they are going to need to act quickly.

One of the big-name free agents reportedly is off the board. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Tuesday that Kyle Schwarber is in agreement to return to the Philadelphia Phillies on a five-year, $150 million deal.

"Breaking: Slugger Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies are finalizing a five-year, $150 million contract, sources tell ESPN," Passan wrote on X. "The NL MVP runner-up, one of the best home run hitters and clubhouse leaders in baseball, is returning to Philadelphia.

"None of the typical impediments -- whether age (33 on Opening Day) or position (DH) -- got in the way of Kyle Schwarber landing a half-decade-long contract at a record AAV for a DH ($30 million). Teams lined up to pay for what Schwarber does on the field and off. A mega-deal."

The Red Sox have work to do

How Kyle Schwarber's reported deal with Phillies impacts Boston:

Available options

Schwarber has been linked to the Red Sox for months, along with Alonso and Bregman. Schwarber was listed as one of Boston's "primary targets" heading into the winter meetings by The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey. McCaffrey also listed Alonso as a "primary target." If the Red Sox want a game-changing slugger, the two best options are Alonso and Bregman. Reports have surfaced indicating a potential meeting with Alonso on Tuesday. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that Bregman appears to be the No. 1 priority.



Outside of Alonso and Bregman, other slugger options are Munetaka Murakami, Kazuma Okamoto, and Eugenio Suárez, among others. Schwarber, Alonso, and Bregman are clearly the top three. Now, one is gone. Bo Bichette is also a top offensive option out there.

Price Tag

Schwarber is 32 years old. The fact that he got a five-year deal worth $150 million should have Boston's attention. Bregman and Alonso both are 31 years old. All three are different players and do different things well, but Schwarber just set the market. He's a phenomenal slugger, but doesn't defensive upside at all. He's a DH. So, what about Bregman who isn't as much of a slugger, but is younger, has pop, and is an elite defensive player? What about Alonso who is a very comparable slugger, and at least has a bit of defensive upside and is younger? The first big move has been made and this should be solid for both Bregman and Alonso, who could argue they should land comparable, if not bigger deals.

What's next?

The Phillies clearly wanted to retain Schwarber and made a deal a priority. Now, they've got their man. If the Red Sox want theirs back in Bregman, or someone like Alonso, they can't wait around or price tags could go up even more.



Boston needs to add more power. Schwarber could've been that guy but he isn't. That's okay. There are options at the Red Sox's disposal, but they need to go quickly.

