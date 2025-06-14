Red Sox Could Trade Jarren Duran For Rising Lefty Pitching Prospect
The Boston Red Sox shouldn't give up on 2025, but their future is even more exciting to think about.
As chief baseball officer Craig Breslow surveys the summer market for Boston's biggest need -- starting pitching -- he might feel the need to do so while planning for the next five years, which promise to be electrifying for the Red Sox.
That being said, Breslow will have to balance future plans with current priorities. Boston's rotation needs immediate help, evidenced by Tanner Houck’s elbow issues, Walker Buehler’s struggles, and inconsistent performances from Lucas Giolito and Brayan Bello. The Red Sox must act decisively before the trade deadline.
Given all of the above, would it behoove Breslow to target a special arm from the Chicago White Sox organization, recently promoted to Triple-A Charlotte?
Noah Schultz, a 6-foot-10 lefty, was promoted to Triple-A on Saturday, signaling his proximity to the majors.
Selected No. 26 overall in 2022, Schultz dazzled in 2024 with a 1.48 ERA and 73/17 K/BB ratio over 16 Double-A starts. MLB Pipeline ranks him as the No. 1 left-handed pitching prospect in baseball, and White Sox GM Chris Getz has praised his potential.
To land Schultz, Boston would need to offer a compelling package, likely centered around one of their starting outfielders (Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, or Ceddanne Rafaela) paired with multiple top prospects. Even that wouldn't be guaranteed to pique Chicago's interest.
Roman Anthony, MLB’s No. 1 prospect, is untouchable, but Boston's No. 5 prospect Jhostynxon Garcia could be in play. A package of Duran, Garcia, and other pieces could match the White Sox’s steep asking price for Schultz.
Such a trade would clear Boston's well-documented outfield logjam. Schultz and Garrett Crochet, who signed a $170 million extension, could form a formidable rotation core through 2030.
It's unclear whether or not the White Sox would even be willing to listen to offers for Schultz. But Breslow might as well find out.
