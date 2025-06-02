Red Sox-Cubs Trade Idea Sees Boston Cut Ties With $11 Million 7x All-Star
The Boston Red Sox becoming sellers at the 2025 trade deadline would be an absolute debacle.
After three years of missing the playoffs, the Red Sox put their cards on the table this offseason. The Garrett Crochet trade and the Alex Bregman signing were the two most obvious signs that this Boston team expected to find itself in the postseason.
So far, not so good. The Red Sox are 29-32, putting them 8 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees for the division lead and 3 1/2 out of playoff position. They're also without Bregman for the foreseeable future, having gone 2-6 since placing him on the injured list.
Though the Red Sox will try to stay in the race as long as possible, every team has to at least consider the possibility of selling if their playoff odds dip below a certain number. And Boston does have at least one obvious piece to move.
In a recent article, Drew VonScio of Newsweek named Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman, a seven-time All-Star, as a trade fit for the Chicago Cubs, with whom he already won a World Series ring in 2016.
"Chapman reuniting with the Cubs makes a lot of sense for both teams," VonScio wrote. "The two-time World Series winner... continues to perform at a high level even at 37 years old. So far this season, Chapman has recorded nine saves on 10 opportunities. He's also recorded a 1.88 ERA and 32 strikeouts.
"If Chapman played for a true contender, he would have more saves this season than eight. The Cubs' bullpen could certainly use another back-end member as closer Drew Pomeranz, Daniel Palencia and Brad Keller have been good this year."
We'll get back to Chapman, but just for a moment, let's appreciate the irony of Keller and Pomeranz, two pitchers who had awful moments in Red Sox uniforms, somehow being good for the Cubs. Not sure which is more mind-boggling. Anyway...
All isn't necessarily lost if the Red Sox sell, as the Detroit Tigers proved last year by trading starting pitcher Jack Flaherty, then making a miracle run to the playoffs. But make no mistake, this year is a huge failure for the Red Sox if it doesn't end in a playoff berth.
Getting back a nice prospect haul for Chapman is a consolation prize, but a pretty lame one at that.
