Red Sox Expected To Cut Ties with Three-Time All-Star Reliever: Insider
As the Boston Red Sox get set to begin their postseason run, one pitcher who thought he had a good chance to be the team's closer won't even be on the roster.
Another injury-riddled season for three-time American League All-Star Liam Hendriks came to an end when the right-hander had elbow surgery on Monday, which ended any hopes of a comeback bid. Hendriks hasn't pitched since May 27.
After signing a two-year, $10 million contract with the Red Sox while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, Hendriks hoped to re-establish himself as one of the game's best relievers, originally targeting a return last fall. Instead, over the course of that deal's guarantee, he had a 6.59 ERA in 13 2/3 innings.
Red Sox expected to decline Hendriks' mutual option
Hendriks' tenure with the Red Sox doesn't simply conclude when the season ends. He and the team do have a $12 million mutual option for next season, though mutual options are almost never exercised by both parties.
On Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive reported that the Red Sox are expected to pay the 36-year-old that buyout and decline the option, which is certainly no surprise after the year Hendriks has had.
"Hendriks knows his market won’t be as robust as it was two years ago when the Red Sox were willing to guarantee $10 million to see through the end of his rehab," Cotillo wrote. "Technically, there’s a $12 million mutual option on his contract for 2026 but that will be declined and the Red Sox will pay him a $2 million buyout (that’s part of the $10 million guarantee."
It wasn't only a rocky year for Hendriks in terms of injuries and poor performance. There was seemingly some awkwardness and/or tension back in August when manager Alex Cora suggested he might not be ready to return at any point this season, which the veteran took exception to.
However, Cora's self-professed "slip of the tongue" proved prophetic, as Hendriks never made it back. And perhaps the well-liked righty will have a renaissance elsewhere in 2026, but it seemingly won't be in Boston.
More MLB: Yankees' Aaron Boone Disputes Alex Cora's Red Sox Underdog Rhetoric