Red Sox Expected To Get Star Slugger Back For Yankees Series
The Boston Red Sox had a scare on Sunday but it sounds like they will get a significant piece back in the lineup in preparation for their upcoming series against the New York Yankees.
Boston will kick off a brief, two-game series against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday. The two sides will face off on Monday and Tuesday before the Red Sox get a day off on Wednesday. On Thursday, the Red Sox will return to the field to take on New York on the road.
During the game on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, Red Sox slugger Wilyer Abreu was forced out of the action due to a calf injury. The team announced it was calf tightness, as shared by the Boston Globe's Tim Healey.
"Wilyer Abreu update: He left the game with right calf tightness, the Red Sox say," Healey said.
After the game, Abreu made it clear that he doesn't think that he needs an Injured List stint and instead thinks it will take two or three days and then he'll be ready to face the Yankees, as shared by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"Wilyer Abreu on his calf: 'A little bit tight. I felt like a cramp. So right now I’m day-to-day. See how I wake up tomorrow. ... Take probably two or three days and be ready for New York...I don’t think it’s an IL. I don’t think that’s necessary,'" Smith shared.
Red Sox should get big piece back for Yankees series
If that ends up really being the case, then Boston couldn't have asked for better. Abreu has been great for the Red Sox this season. He has 22 homers, 69 RBIs, and a .253/.325/.811 slash line in 352 at-bats.
Beyond the Monster's Andrew Parker shared on social media that Nate Eaton was pulled from action for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox seemingly with the expectation to join Boston.
MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo and Christopher Smith confirmed the news.
"Nate Eaton, a right-handed hitting infielder/outfielder on the Red Sox’ 40-man roster, is en route to Boston, according to multiple sources," Cotillo and Smith shared. "Eaton was pulled from Triple-A Worcester’s 8-5 loss to Iowa in Des Moines on Sunday during the seventh inning.
"Two sources said a corresponding move has not yet been decided. Eaton is on standby for now until the Red Sox figure out what other roster move (or moves) they will make. Eaton likely will be active Monday for Boston’s game against the Orioles at Fenway Park but it’s not a certainty."