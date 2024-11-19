Red Sox Suggested To Cut Ties With Wilyer Abreu In Favor Of $2.9M All-Star
There are going to be more and more rumors swirling about the Boston Red Sox as the Winter Meetings approach.
The Winter Meetings kick off in early December, and that typically is the unofficial beginning of big signings across Major League Baseball. There have been some signings already this offseason, but you should start to see much more in early December.
There also will be plenty of trades made. The Red Sox likely will be involved in both avenues and have been linked to top-tier free agents as well as top trade candidates. Boston needs to add some more pitching and CBS's Matt Geagan suggested Chicago White Sox All-Star Garrett Crochet as a fit and mentioned outfielder Wilyer Abreu as a trade option.
"The 25-year-old Crochet was an All-Star last year in his first full season as a starter," Geagan said. "He was only 6-12 for the lowly White Sox, but had a 3.58 ERA and a 1.068 WHIP across 142 innings pitched over 31 starts. He had an ace-like strikeout-to-walk ratio, fanning 209 batters to just 33 free-passes issued.
"Crochet would look great at the front of the Boston rotation, but it's going to cost a lot to get him to change the color of his Sox. The White Sox reportedly want Major League talent in return, so (Jarren Durran) or Abreu could frontline the trade package. That might mean the Red Sox can hang onto their Big Four of prospects, with Franklin Arias, Miguel Bleis, Braden Montgomery, and/or Yoeilin Cespedes part of the offer as well."
This is a good idea and is one that has been floated on numerous occasions. Abreu had a great rookie year and his name has been thrown around in trade rumors. Boston has a surplus of young outfielders and needs to add some right-handed offensive talent. It has been rumored that the White Sox would be okay with Abreu as the centerpiece in a deal around Crochet. Could that be on the way?
More MLB: Brewers $8 Million Two-Time All-Star Linked To Aggressive Red Sox