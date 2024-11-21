Red Sox Fan-Favorite Predicted To Leave For $28M Deal With Nationals
The first big decision of the offseason has been made involving the Boston Red Sox.
Boston made a somewhat surprising move by offering Nick Pivetta the qualifying offer. This would've given Pivetta a one-year deal worth roughly $21 million for the 2025 season. Pivetta turned the offer down on Tuesday night, though.
Pivetta likely will land a multi-year deal this winter with another team. This will lead to the Red Sox getting draft compensation if it becomes a reality.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller put together a list of predicted landing spots for each player who turned down the qualifying offer and predicted that Pivetta will end up signing with the Washington Nationals on a two-year, $28 million deal.
"Contract Prediction: 2 years, $28 million with the Washington Nationals," Miller said. "Nick Pivetta receiving a qualifying offer from the Boston Red Sox was surprising. His decision to decline it was even more of a head-scratcher. It's hard to see him getting a long-term deal or anything close to a $21 million salary, as he has never had a sub-4.00 ERA in his eight-year career and had a 4.20 FIP over the past four seasons combined...
"He could be for the Washington Nationals a slightly more established (and more than twice as expensive) version of the Trevor Williams signing they made two years ago. The Nats are clearly in a position to do something this offseason, and adding a veteran arm to the rotation to replace Williams and Patrick Corbin should be at the top of their to-do list."
Pivetta joined the Red Sox in 2020 and has been a fan-favorite ever since, but his time with the team sadly could be coming to an end.
