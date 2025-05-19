Red Sox Have Buy-Low Opportunity Involving Ex-Yankees Hurler
The Boston Red Sox are in a rut right now.
Boston is 4-6 over its last 10 games and has last five of its last six games overall. Most of the buzz around Boston has been about first base and the idea of calling up one of the team's top prospects in Marceo Mayer or Roman Anthony. There are other ways to help the organization right now and one way would be to add more bullpen depth.
The Red Sox's bullpen currently ranks 12th in the league with a 3.72 ERA. While this is the case, the bullpen has been hit hard recently -- along with the rotation in general outside of Garrett Crochet. The bullpen has solid pieces, the depth has been tested and it wouldn't hurt to give the team's more veteran options in the minors.
One guy that stands out in free agency right now is former Los Angeles Angeles, Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, and St. Louis Cardinals reliever Keynan Middleton. He's someone who was highly sought-after ahead of the 2024 season in free agency and landed in St. Louis. He missed the entire season, though, due to injury.
When he last took the mound in 2023, he was lights-out. He made 39 appearances with the White Sox and was solid pitching to a 3.96 ERA and was even better after being traded to the Yankees. He made 12 appearances with New York and had a 1.88 ERA. After missing the 2024 season, no one has given him a shot yet. Boston should be that team. Why not offer a minor league pact and see if he has something left? He's just 31 years old and has a 3.84 career ERA in seven seasons.
