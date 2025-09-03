Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Have Cause For Major Concern After Roman Anthony Injury Update

The one thing the Red Sox really could not afford...

Aug 17, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony (19) runs onto the field for warmups prior to a game against the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox got an emotionally charged 11-7 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night, but there was a big loss that didn't show up on the scoreboard.

Rookie right fielder Roman Anthony, one of the most exciting young players in all of Major League Baseball, had to exit the game in the fourth inning after wincing and grabbing at his lower back. According to Christopher Smith of MassLive, the 21-year-old is scheduled for an MRI of his oblique on Wednesday.

We're still in the information-gathering phase here. But Anthony's update after the win didn't sound positive, not even a little bit.

Roman Anthony sounds off on oblique injury

Answering questions for reporters after the game, Anthony didn't seem optimistic that he would be able to resume normal activities in the immediate future after the injury.

“It sucks,” Anthony said, per Smith. “I’m hoping for the best and staying positive, but anytime I’m not out there, I’m pretty pissed off. It sucks.”

Anthony also compared the pain to a back tightness issue that kept him out of two games in early August, and though it was still early, he seemed to think this was a significant downgrade.

“This is definitely worse in terms of the way it feels but that’s right now,” he said, per Smith.

Then, of course, someone had to ask about a dreaded stint on the injured list, which is never perfectly timed, but especially intimidating in September, when there are only a handful of regular season games left to play before the Red Sox (almost certainly) will play in the postseason.

“I don’t know,” Anthony told reporters, including Smith. “I wish I knew. I haven’t dealt with something like this before. So I’d be lying if I said I knew. But again, we’ll know in the morning, I’m sure.”

Without Anthony, it's hard to say at this point what these Red Sox are. Nate Eaton filled in for him in right for the last five innings and chipped in two hits, including a major rally starter with two outs in the eighth inning, but he's not an adequate replacement for a player with 3.1 bWAR in his first 71 games.

Wednesday should bring more news, so Red Sox fans can hold their breath for now.

