Red Sox Insider Predicts Future For Rafael Devers, Kristian Campbell, Marcelo Mayer
The Boston Red Sox seem to be hinting at their plans for the first base job, but they've certainly not made anything official.
Ever since Triston Casas went down with a torn patellar tendon on May 2, the Red Sox have run out a bunch of role players (Romy González, Abraham Toro, Nick Sogard) at first base. Meanwhile, they asked Rafael Devers to learn the position on the fly, but were emphatically told "no."
A new potential solution has arisen in the form of Kristian Campbell, who began taking ground balls at first base a week ago. Campbell, the 22-year-old rookie second baseman, could clear space for top infield prospect Marcelo Mayer in the middle infield by learning the new position.
On Wednesday, MassLive's Chris Cotillo predicted that the Red Sox would make the long-term decision to deploy Devers at designated hitter, Campbell at first base, and Mayer at second, possibly moving to his natural position of shortstop if veteran Trevor Story keeps struggling.
"This is the greatest writing on the wall," Cotillo said. "They're gonna play him (Campbell) at first and they're gonna call up Marcelo Mayer to play second, and maybe eventually short if they cut bait with Story or decrease his role."
"It just seems to me an absolute matter of time, this is where they're going... I think we've both heard at this point, the Red Sox are definitely not counting on Devers to do it."
Cotillo's "Fenway Rundown" co-host, Sean McAdam, agreed that Devers to first base didn't seem realistic anymore, even though principal owner John Henry and CEO Sam Kennedy met with him two weeks ago following his initial refusal to give it a try.
"It does not appear that Rafael Devers will soften his stance here," McAdam added. "He is not going to come around and say, 'Okay, having thought about it, I'll give it a shot.' I don't think that's happening. So they've identified Kristian Campbell as an option, and we'll see how that goes."
At this point, the Red Sox need to make a decision and stick with it. Cotillo's assumed configuration makes plenty of sense, but the sooner the Red Sox can start deploying it, the better off they'll be in the long run.
