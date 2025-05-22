Red Sox Insider Reveals Newest Masataka Yoshida Update
The Boston Red Sox's offense has been missing a big piece throughout the season so far.
Masataka Yoshida hasn't appeared in a game yet this season and although he isn't close to getting back in the action, he did make a big step on Wednesday. MassLive.com's Christopher Smith shared that he is throwing again and starting back up at 60 feet.
"Designated hitter Masataka Yoshida, who has been shut down from throwing for more than two weeks after getting a cortisone shot in his shoulder May 4, restarted his throwing program at Fenway Park on Wednesday, manager Alex Cora said," Smith said. "Yoshida played catch from 60 feet on the field before the game...
"Yoshida hasn’t played yet this season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder in early October. He has continued offensive drills since the shot but the Red Sox want him fully healthy — and to be able to contribute both offensively and defensively — when he returns. Because he’s effectively restarting his post-operative throwing program, he’s nowhere close to being activated (or starting a rehab stint). Yoshida is a clear candidate to be moved to the 60-day injured list (that wouldn’t impact his timeline to return) and his role, once healthy, remains nebulous with Rafael Devers sticking as the full-time designated hitter and an outfield mix (that doesn’t even include Roman Anthony yet) already being crowded."
Yoshida had shoulder surgery this past offseason and the team has made it clear that they want him to be at 100 percent throwing-wise before calling him back up. This is at least a step in the right direction.
More MLB: Red Sox Infielder Could Be On His Way Out Of Boston