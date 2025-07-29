Red Sox Insider Thinks Fan-Favorite Is Staying In Boston
In just two days, all of the trade speculation and noise of the season will finally be put to rest.
There have been rumors and speculation floating around since before Opening Day even got here. Now, the trade deadline is just over 48 hours away. The trade deadline is scheduled for Thursday night at 6 p.m. ET.
Will the Boston Red Sox pull off any deals beforehand? That certainly seems likely at this point. There was a time in which a trade to get rid of an outfielder made some sense, but that no longer is the case. Boston's "surplus" is being tested right now. The Red Sox have Roman Anthony, Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela, Masataka Yoshida, and Rob Refsnyder all on the roster. While this is the case, Rafaela now is getting a lot of time at second base with Marcelo Mayer injured.
Yoshida hasn't seen much time in the outfield himself and Refsnyder has been a platoon option for the club all season.
Now, that "surplus" doesn't seem very high, although that will change when Mayer gets back.
With trade deadline rumors running rampant, Duran's name has been thrown around, especially with the San Diego Padres. The Boston Globe's Alex Speier threw cold water on the idea of a deal, though, on NESN's "310 To Left" podcast.
"We’ve arrived at a point where that notion of an outfield surplus is no longer in play. It would be almost impossible for me to imagine the Red Sox for instance trading Jarren Duran at this point," Speier said.
What do the Red Sox have up their sleeve?