Red Sox Likely Have 'Some Interest' In Ex-Nationals Silver Slugger: Insider
Roster improvements are harder to come by in August than July, but opportunities still sometimes present themselves.
Players hitting the waiver wire is often a chance for teams with playoff hopes to plug holes. And while those players' full salaries usually have to be covered for their new teams to pick them up, there's now someone available at a key position for the Boston Red Sox that might be attainable on the cheap.
That's because on Thursday, the Washington Nationals designated first baseman Nathaniel Lowe for assignment. It just so happens that first base, especially a left-handed hitting first baseman, has been a major question mark for Boston all year.
Will Red Sox pursue 1B Nathaniel Lowe?
Even if Lowe was going to become available, it was a surprise to see him designated for assignment and not placed on outright waivers. Now, rather than returning to Washington if he isn't claimed, he can effectively become a midseason free agent and sign anywhere for any price.
For those reasons, and because Abraham Toro isn't getting the job done, MassLive's Sean McAdam wagered that the Red Sox would at least be intrigued by the possibility of bringing in Lowe, particularly if they didn't have to cover the remainder of his $10 million salary.
"The Sox had inquired about Lowe’s availability earlier in the season when Casas was first injured, so presumably there would be at least some interest," McAdam wrote. "In all likelihood, the Sox would not be interested in claiming him and absorbing about $3 million in remaining salary obligations.
"Their path would more probably involve waiting to see if he cleared waivers and convincing him to sign — for the pro-rated major league minimum — with a team that could give him playing opportunity and a better-than-average crack at reaching the postseason."
Lowe had a rough year at the plate in Washington, though he did hit a grand slam in his final game. He slashed .216/.292/.373 in 119 games, hitting 16 home runs, driving in 68 runs, and striking out 130 times. It's been an aberration for his statistics; in four seasons with the Texas Rangers, he only put up OPS+ figures between 112 and 139.
Lowe won a Silver Slugger Award in 2022 and a Gold Glove and World Series ring in 2023. The Rangers traded him to the Nationals for reliever Robert Garcia, a decision that turned heads at the time but now seems oddly prescient.
Perhaps what Lowe needs is a pennant chase to get his career back on track. And whether it interests them or not, the Red Sox would have him under contract for 2026 via arbitration as well.