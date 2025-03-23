Red Sox Make Opening Day Roster Decision For No. 2 Prospect Kristian Campbell: Report
As soon as it became clear that the Boston Red Sox intended to have Alex Bregman play third base this season, all eyes shifted to top prospect Kristian Campbell.
Campbell, the number-two prospect in the Red Sox organization and the number-seven prospect in all of baseball per MLB Pipeline, had a meteoric rise through the minors in 2024. He entered spring training on the doorstep of the big-league roster, hoping to win the starting second base job.
Ultimately, the journey wasn't as smooth as the 22-year-old Campbell might have liked. He struggled early in the spring, butting himself in jeopardy of starting the season back in Triple-A. But he came on strong at the end, and it appears that was enough to seal the deal.
According to a report from Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 in Houston, Campbell has been informed by the Red Sox that he made the Opening Day roster. That report was later confirmed by MassLive's Chris Cotillo.
There has yet to be any formal announcement that Campbell will be the starting second baseman, but it wouldn't make much sense to bring him to the majors to play a backup role. He needs at-bats, and manager Alex Cora implied earlier in camp that if any of the top prospects made the Opening Day roster, they'd be getting everyday playing time.
Campbell slashed .330/.439/.558 last season across three levels of minor-league competition, putting up 20 home runs, 24 stolen bases, and 142 hits in 115 games. He went 8-for-48 this spring (.167 AVG) with a home run, and hit another long ball in the Red Sox's Spring Breakout top prospect showcase.
Not only did Campbell look the part of a big-league-ready prospect last season, but he fits everything the Red Sox needed: a dynamic right-handed hitter and a potential stabilizing force at second base. If needed, he can also play shortstop, left field, or center field.
Campbell is joining a Red Sox team with high expectations for a playoff berth, but as a top prospect, he should get a long leash to prove himself. If he can shake off his rough spring and revert back o the hitter he was for the entire 2024 season, he'll be a massive boost to the lineup.
