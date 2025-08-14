Red Sox Make Statement About Rafael Devers Trade Prize
The Boston Red Sox’s starting rotation has been tested this season, but has held up better than some expected it would.
If you had said at the beginning of the season that Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck would both miss at least most of the 2025 season, if not all, the expectation certainly would’ve been that the team would struggle overall. Take that a step further with Hunter Dobbins. He wasn’t expected to have a big role, but stepped up and became a huge piece for a while but also is injured too. And yet, the Red Sox keep chugging away.
Boston keeps finding ways to win games and the rotation is a strength. Garrett Crochet, Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, Walker Buehler, and Dustin May are the rotation right now and have given the Red Sox a chance to win seemingly each night.
There’s even more depth that could impact the 2025 season as well. When Boston traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, the jewel of the trade was starter Kyle Harrison. He’s someone who can help this team for years, but hasn’t made his Boston debut yet as he’s been down in the minors.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora was asked about him and gave the latest on the young hurler.
Red Sox could have one more move up their sleeve this season
"Work in progress, right? If needed, we believe he can do it here. But right now, where we’re at, we feel comfortable with the guys that we have here. But he’s an option. … We’re deeper than people think. He’s part of it," Tim Healey of the Boston Globe transcribed.
Harrison has a 3.96 ERA in eight starts with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. At some point -- whether this year or next -- he's going to be a big piece for this team. The Red Sox traded Rafael Devers mainly for other reasons, but also wouldn't have done so with solid players -- at least on paper -- in return. Harrison was the jewel of the trade and at some point will play a role in Boston. If things work out, the Red Sox could have another starter for years to come to pair with Garett Crochet and Brayan Bello, who are both under long-term deals.