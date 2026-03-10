Where Red Sox's No. 5 Starting Rotation Battle Stands

The Boston Red Sox are just over two weeks away from kicking off the 2026 Major League Baseball season with a contest on the road against the Cincinnati Reds on March 26.

Over the next few weeks, we're going to see a lot of movement with the organization. The Red Sox already have been hard at work and have started to trim down the roster. There will be more Spring Training roster cuts to come. The Red Sox also have to determine what the starting rotation will look like. The first four spots are very easy: Garrett Crochet, Ranger Suárez, Sonny Gray and Brayan Bello. The No. 5 spot is the one that is at least going to be a decision.

Patrick Sandoval and Kutter Crawford were two guys mentioned as possible options to fight for the spot, but neither has made an appearance in a Spring Training game yet. Johan Oviedo is the most likely option and has been the entire time. Connelly Early and Payton Tolle cannot be ignored, though. Both are electric. Tolle has a 4.05 ERA in three appearances to go along with eight strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched. Early has a 2.16 ERA and eight strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings pitched.

The Red Sox's rotation is going to be very good

Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Johan Oviedo (29) looks on in the dugout during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey noted that Early and Tolle have an "outside chance" of unseating Oviedo, but he remains the most likely option for the No. 5 spot. Also, McCaffrey reported that if Early and Tolle go down to the minors, the expectation is that they will remain stretched out as starters, and not as bullpen options in the short term.

"I think Tolle starts the year in Triple-A to continue developing as a starter rather than slotting him into the bullpen," McCaffrey wrote. "The Red Sox don’t feel strongly that they need another lefty alongside Jovani Moran (in addition to closer Aroldis Chapman). Manager Alex Cora has spoken at length about his right-handed relievers having the ability to get lefties out. The value of having Tolle (and Connelly Early) remain stretched out as starters for depth purposes, especially given how many starters the Red Sox traded this winter, is important. There will be an inevitable starter injury this season, and both Tolle and Early are next in line to be called up.

"There’s still an outside chance one of them makes the team as the fifth starter out of camp, but it appears the No. 5 spot is Johan Oviedo’s to lose. He pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings against Tampa Bay with four strikeouts last week and has looked good in each of his last two starts. If Oviedo falters mightily over the next three weeks, the Red Sox may consider optioning him to Worcester in favor of Tolle or Early, but it’s too early (no pun intended) to make that determination."

Tolle and Early won over the fanbase in 2025 after they were both called up, but Oviedo can do that himself in 2026 as well. Oviedo hasn't allowed an earned run yet in Spring Training across eight innings of work. He has nine strikeouts as well to go along with three walks. This guy likely isn't getting the buzz he deserves because there is so much talent in the organization right now from a pitching perspective. Overall, the Red Sox's rotation is in a great place. Even if injuries start to pop up, Boston has the depth needed to have a big year ahead.