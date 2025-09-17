Red Sox Making Garrett Crochet Change As Innings Pile Up: Report
Needless to say, Garrett Crochet starts are a pretty big deal for the Boston Red Sox these days.
While the offense has faded down the stretch, Crochet has helped keep the Red Sox afloat. He hasn't always been as sharp as he was during his dominant first half, but Boston has won each of his last five starts, the only starter they've done that for in that time frame.
Given that putting Crochet on the mound is the best thing the Red Sox can do to ensuring themselves a win, they're committing to doing so as much as possible down the stretch. His next outing will come on Friday, after only three other pitchers will have taken their turn since his most recent start on Sunday.
Red Sox making tweak to Crochet's routine
Keenly aware that Crochet is already 45 innings past his previous career-high, the Red Sox are also making an adjustment to keep wear and tear off the lefty, as MassLive's Chris Cotillo reported on Wednesday.
"In recent weeks, Crochet’s between-start side sessions have been optional — and not mandatory," Cotillo wrote. "That’s by design. While starters usually throw off a bullpen mound between each outing, the Red Sox are no longer requiring such a session when it comes to Crochet."
Cotillo also included the rationale from pitching coach Andrew Bailey as to how and why the Red Sox are looking to keep Crochet from wasting bullets.
“He’s a horse,” said Bailey, per Cotillo. “We want him to take down starts whenever he’s available. It has been a pretty large sample of a really good run. For us to see that stuff the other night on such a big stage against New York, it’s great at this time of year.”
Cotillo reported that Crochet did not throw a bullpen between his Sept. 8 start and his most recent one on Sunday, and he was not expected to throw one on Wednesday ahead of Friday's start against the Tampa Bay Rays.
At this point, every inning Crochet throws is precious, and if he has to save his arm by not honing command in a bullpen session, all the more power to him.
