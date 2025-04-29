Red Sox 'Most Impactful Signing' Might Surprisingly Opt Out After 2025
The Boston Red Sox have one of the best infielders in Major League Baseball, but they might need to give him another payday after the season to keep him around.
Boston's offense is one of MLB's best through the first month of the season.
A huge reason why is third baseman Alex Bregman, who leads the Red Sox in batting average (.319), RBI (22), total hits (37), and OPS (.937).
On Monday, Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer ranked Bregman as the No. 1 third baseman in baseball while also wondering whether Bregman’s awesome production could lead to the 31-year-old opting out of his contract with the Red Sox after the season.
“With a .319/.394/.543 line and 16 extra-base hits through his first 29 games in a Red Sox uniform, Alex Bregman has been one of the most impactful signings of the offseason through the first month,” Rymer wrote.
“Will he opt out of the final two seasons of his three-year, $120 million deal if he keeps it up?”
While Bregman’s contract decision will be somewhat interesting to monitor, it would be shocking to see the Red Sox fail to re-sign Bregman if he did decide to opt out. Boston’s vision of Bregman being a perfect fit for Fenway Park is already coming true. He’s the elite right-handed bat they’ve been missing, and to merely get one year of Bregman seems incomprehensible at this point.
Boston is expected to do everything in its power to ensure that Bregman plays in a Red Sox uniform for many more years.
