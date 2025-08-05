Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Move Prospect To Bullpen To Bolster Staff For Playoff Run

The Red Sox are making a big decision...

May 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove sit in the dug out before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
It sounds like the Boston Red Sox are setting themselves up for a potential late-season call up to help bolster the bullpen down the stretch.

Boston's bullpen already has been a weapon for the organization this season. Entering play on Tuesday the Red Sox, the Red Sox had the second-best bullpen ERA in baseball. The Texas Rangers currently have the top spot at 3.34 while the Red Sox were just behind at 3.35.

The Red Sox already have made one move recently to bolster the bullpen, but it sounds like the club doesn't think the work is done. Boston went out and acquired Steven Matz from the St. Louis Cardinals as one of the team's two moves ahead of the trade deadline. Matz was a solid external player to target, but the club's next addition to bullpen certainly seems like it will come from within.

Could Red Sox No. 11 prospect help propel Boston's bullpen to the top spot?

Boston Red Sox prospect David Sandlin
Boston Red Sox prospect David Sandlin answers questions inside the Red Sox clubhouse at Fenway Park during Red Sox Rookie Development Week in Boston earlier this year. / WooSox Photo/Ashley Green / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Katie Morrison-O'Day of MassLive.com reported that Red Sox No. 11 prospect David Sandlin is moving from the starting rotation to the bullpen in an attempt to get him ready to potentially contribute with the club down the stretch as Boston pushes for a playoff spot.

"David Sandlin is moving to the bullpen for now after an excellent first start in Triple-A to try and put him in a position to possibly contribute to the Red Sox down the stretch," Morrison-O'Day said. "Will be interesting to see how he pares down his arsenal of six pitches in a relief role."

Tommy Cassell of Worcester T&G Sports also reported the news on Tuesday.

"Hearing David Sandlin will be used in a relief role with the Worcester Red Sox (he started for the WooSox in his Triple-A debut last week) as a possible way to prepare him for a playoff push with the Boston Red Sox," Cassell said.

Sandlin is ranked as the Red Sox's No. 11 prospect right now and is in the middle of a breakout campaign. He made 17 total appearances -- including 13 starts -- with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs and had a 3.61 ERA. Now, he's with the Triple-A Worceste Red Sox and allowed one earned run across five innings pitched in his lone start.

He was selected in the 11th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals and was traded to Boston in the deal that sent John Schreiber to Kansas City.

