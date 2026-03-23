Red Sox Get Great Sign From 3-Time All-Star Just Before Opening Day

Because of how long ago he was acquired, it might be lost upon some Boston Red Sox fans how important an addition Sonny Gray was this offseason.

Coming into the winter, it felt essential for the Red Sox to add a starting pitcher who could unquestionably take the ball in a playoff game. They added two, and Gray, though perhaps he hasn't performed as well as Ranger Suárez over the last couple of seasons, has a stellar overall track record.

The three-time All-Star had an up-and-down spring, which may have been expected heading into his age-36 season. But like many veterans, he knows how to turn it on at the right time, and his final spring start was a fantastic omen for the Red Sox.

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Gray strikes out nine, looks primed for big March/April

Sep 24, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) strikes out San Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge (not pictured) for his two hundredth strike out for the season during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

In the Red Sox's Sunday win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, Gray got through six solid innings on just 78 pitches, allowed two earned runs, and struck out nine batters, after punching out just seven in his first three starts of the spring.

The right-hander reported that he felt goosebumps walking off the mound, as if he was anticipating the big season he and his team were about to have.

“I felt it today,” said Gray, per Alex Speier and Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe. “I get chills now (talking about it). I felt it again. That’s what we’re always chasing.”

What the Red Sox expect from Gray: innings, strikeouts, a steady hand, some veteran leadership, and most of all, enough durability to ensure that if they make it back to October, he's ready to go for one of the first three games.

It sounds as though Gray was thrilled to have the opportunity to join the Red Sox, seeing as he greenlit the trade there from the St. Louis Cardinals, because those objectives are on his mind, too.

"I look at it as a great opportunity, and I never take it for granted,” said Gray. “I just love to compete and I love to win, and I will just continue to push and continue to strive, no matter what.”