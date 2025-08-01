Red Sox News: Could Boston Actually Sign Yankees Cast-Off?
The Boston Red Sox added one starting pitcher this week, but what about another?
There were rumors right until the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline that the Red Sox were looking for pitching and found some with Dustin May, formerly of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Red Sox pursued Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins but didn't land him. Seemingly, all of the big moves of the 2025 season have come to an end for Boston. But, could the organization surprise with one more?
The American League East rival New York Yankees made the surprising announcement on Friday that they are releasing two-time All-Star Marcus Stroman, per the team.
"Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: Added RHP David Bednar (#53), RHP Jake Bird (#59), RHP Camilo Doval (#75) and INF/OF José Caballero (#72) to the active roster," the team announced. "Released RHP Marcus Stroman from the roster."
Stroman has pitched nine games for New York and has a 6.23 ERA to show for it. Last year, he pitched in 30 games with New York -- including 29 starts -- and had a 4.31 ERA. Before that, he hadn't had an ERA over 3.95 since 2018.
Recency bias says Storman wouldn't be a fit for Boston. But, if the Red Sox still want pitching at all, it's unlikely that they could find a better or more accomplished option a this point in the season. If you were to scroll social media, you've probably seen stuff about Stroman already. The Red Sox surely could be done adding. But, if they want more pitching, there isn't a better option right now than Stroman.
