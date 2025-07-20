Red Sox No. 1 Pick's Signing Bonus Revealed: Did Boston Get A Bargain?
The Boston Red Sox may not know for sure who their future number-two starter will be, but they suddenly have a lot of irons in the fire.
It doesn't look like the Red Sox will be able to trade for a controllable number-two starter at the trade deadline (never say never), but the farm system is getting better by the day. Just as lefty fireballer Payton Tolle was named a Top 100 prospect, Boston also got its first-round pick officially under contract.
On Sunday, the Red Sox agreed to terms with former University of Oklahoma right-hander Kyson Witherspoon, who they selected with the 15th overall pick in the Major League Baseball Draft on Jul. 13.
According to Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline, Witherspoon's signing bonus is $5 million, just under the slot value for the pick with which he was selected.
"No. 15 overall pick Kyson Witherspoon signs w/ (Red Sox) for $5 million (slot value = $5,114,200)," wrote Callis on X. "(Oklahoma Baseball), best college RHP in (the MLB Draft), fastball to 99 mph, one of best curves in Draft, slider & cutter are weapons too."
That's a hefty endorsement from Callis, and that's no surprise considering MLB Pipeline had him rated as the 10th-best prospect in the draft. From that perspective, one could say the Red Sox got a steal with their first-round pick.
Witherspoon was 10-4 with a 2.65 ERA in 95 innings at Oklahoma this season, striking out 124 batters. He was a consensus first-team All-American and finished sixth in the nation in strikeouts.
Boston also drafted college righties with the 33rd overall pick (Marcus Phillips, Tennessee) and 87th pick (Anthony Eyanson, Louisiana State).
The pitching pipeline is suddenly rock-solid, and the fact that Boston saved a bit of money while signing Witherspoon can only be considered a bonus.