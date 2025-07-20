Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox No. 1 Pick's Signing Bonus Revealed: Did Boston Get A Bargain?

The Sox have to be ecstatic that this fireballer landed in their lap

Jackson Roberts

Oklahoma's Kyson Witherspoon (26) during the college baseball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman, Okla., Thursday, April, 3, 2025.
Oklahoma's Kyson Witherspoon (26) during the college baseball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman, Okla., Thursday, April, 3, 2025. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox may not know for sure who their future number-two starter will be, but they suddenly have a lot of irons in the fire.

It doesn't look like the Red Sox will be able to trade for a controllable number-two starter at the trade deadline (never say never), but the farm system is getting better by the day. Just as lefty fireballer Payton Tolle was named a Top 100 prospect, Boston also got its first-round pick officially under contract.

On Sunday, the Red Sox agreed to terms with former University of Oklahoma right-hander Kyson Witherspoon, who they selected with the 15th overall pick in the Major League Baseball Draft on Jul. 13.

According to Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline, Witherspoon's signing bonus is $5 million, just under the slot value for the pick with which he was selected.

"No. 15 overall pick Kyson Witherspoon signs w/ (Red Sox) for $5 million (slot value = $5,114,200)," wrote Callis on X. "(Oklahoma Baseball), best college RHP in (the MLB Draft), fastball to 99 mph, one of best curves in Draft, slider & cutter are weapons too."

That's a hefty endorsement from Callis, and that's no surprise considering MLB Pipeline had him rated as the 10th-best prospect in the draft. From that perspective, one could say the Red Sox got a steal with their first-round pick.

Witherspoon was 10-4 with a 2.65 ERA in 95 innings at Oklahoma this season, striking out 124 batters. He was a consensus first-team All-American and finished sixth in the nation in strikeouts.

Boston also drafted college righties with the 33rd overall pick (Marcus Phillips, Tennessee) and 87th pick (Anthony Eyanson, Louisiana State).

The pitching pipeline is suddenly rock-solid, and the fact that Boston saved a bit of money while signing Witherspoon can only be considered a bonus.

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Boston Red Sox News