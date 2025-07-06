Red Sox-Padres Blockbuster Remains Possible, Per MLB Insider: 'Makes Sense'
Only three-and-a-half weeks out, the Boston Red Sox's trade deadline fate is still murky.
Entering play on Sunday, the Red Sox are 45-45, only 2 1/2 games out of a potential playoff spot. They could still conceivably choose to buy or sell, but trading one player in particular isn't necessarily an indication of either.
Jarren Duran's name has been white-hot on the rumor mill of late, and it's due to the Red Sox's outfield logjam. The arrival of top prospect Roman Anthony leaves Boston with four outfielders for three spots, and when Masataka Yoshida returns this week to take over the designated hitter spot, there's going to be an odd man out.
Duran, as the oldest outfielder on the team (28) and the closest to free agency, has frequently been rumored to be that odd man out. And on Sunday, insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today suggested that Duran could still be traded to a team known to have an interest: the San Diego Padres.
"The Padres are spreading the word to every seller that they are searching for a right-handed hitting outfielder and a catcher, and aren’t afraid to deal their prospects," Nightengale wrote. "They still believe they have the team to end their World Series drought, particularly with Yu Darvish’s return and potentially Michael King.
"Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran still makes the most sense for the Padres."
Padres general manager A.J. Preller is known for deadline blockbusters (see: Juan Soto, Tanner Scott, etc.). Duran, the 2024 All-Star Game Most Valuable Player, would likely be the biggest name moved at the deadline, even if his stats are down this year compared to last.
Duran, as a keen observer would be able to tell you, is not right-handed. But he checks every other box that San Diego, or any other team searching for outfield help, could want: tools, track record, cheap control, and competitive makeup.
Will Duran still be wearing a Red Sox uniform come Aug. 1? The Padres may have something to say about it.