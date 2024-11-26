Red Sox Picked As 'Most Likely' Landing Spot For $160M Superstar Pitcher
There's one clear need for the Boston Red Sox this winter, and it has nothing to do with Juan Soto.
Yes, Red Sox fans would rightfully rejoice if Boston somehow won the bidding war for Soto, the 26-year-old future Hall of Fame outfielder. But there's a more pressing need to deal with: the lack of an ace starting pitcher.
The free-agent market contains three main starting pitchers this winter, and competition is expected to be fierce. Corbin Burnes, Blake Snell, and Max Fried are all former All-Stars, and the first two are also ex-Cy Young Award winners.
Fortunately, one Major League Baseball writer believes the Red Sox are an ideal fit for at least one of those starters.
On Tuesday, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report named Boston as the number-one potential destination for Snell, who was projected for a five-year, $160 million contract by MLB Trade Rumors earlier this month.
"Even with the emergence of Tanner Houck and the eventual return of Lucas Giolito, this team is in serious need of front end rotation help, and they have the financial flexibility to make a short-term, high AAV pitch or a long-term offer," Reuter said.
"Snell also has a good record at Fenway Park from his time with the Tampa Bay Rays, with a 3.10 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 29 career innings in Boston. That past success, coupled with his swing-and-miss stuff, makes him a strong fit at what is traditionally a hitter's park."
"Landing one of the market's top starters should be the No. 1 priority for the Red Sox this offseason."
Snell, 31, had a delayed start to his season last year, then boasted an ERA over nine through his first seven starts. But over his final 14 starts, he completely shut down anyone he faced, pitching to an MLB-best 1.29 ERA with 105 strikeouts from July onward.
He's already won two Cy Youngs with two different teams, so perhaps Boston could be the perfect place for Snell to complete the trifecta. And if he can carry the Red Sox to the World Series along with him, it's doubtful anyone would complain.
