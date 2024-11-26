Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox-Cardinals Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Pair Of All-Stars To Boston

Is it time for the Red Sox to take a risk?

Jackson Roberts

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Whether Boston Red Sox fans like it or not, the conversation about moving Rafael Devers off third base seems to be a real one.

The very idea of taking the "hot corner" away from Devers causes visceral reactions, no matter how it's viewed, because right now, he's the face of the Red Sox franchise. And as is the case with most Major League Baseball offseason debates, the argument from both sides is quite valid.

Devers is only 28 and signed for another decade, so immediately moving him off his chosen position makes his extension feel like a sunk cost. However, moving him to first base or full-time designated hitter could simultaneously keep him healthy and improve the all-around defense.

One name thrown around as a new third baseman for the Red Sox has been 10-time Gold Glover Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals. Not every Red Sox fan will immediately be on board with the idea, but what if Arenado wasn't the only big-leaguer involved in the trade?

Recently, Thomas Gauvain of FanSided proposed a trade that would send Arenado, All-Star closer Ryan Helsley, pitcher Gordon Graceffo, and $15 million to Boston in exchange for shortstop Yoelein Cespedes and pitcher Richard Fitts.

"The Cardinals get a lottery ticket prospect in Cespedes and a pitcher with some assurance in Fitts," Gauvain said. In exchange, Boston gets their defensive-minded third baseman, a reliable reliever, and a pitching prospect who can fill in the rotation when necessary. They also get some cash to offset the difference in salary between the players."

Arenado is an eight-time All-Star, but at 33, he no longer seems to be at the peak of his powers. His .719 OPS was his lowest since his rookie season in 2013, and he hasn't won the Gold Glove either of the past two seasons after taking home 10 in a row.

Helsley, however, is one of the best closers in the game, and would provide a quick solution to a noteworthy problem for Boston this winter. Kenley Jansen is all but gone in free agency, so upgrading by bringing in a guy with 49 saves and a 2.04 ERA would make a lot of sense.

Ultimately, there's no way of knowing whether a deal like this one is on the table, let alone which side might waffle at the notion. But for better or worse, Arenado to the Red Sox will continue to be a discussion this winter, as long as the Redbirds are still dangling him to lure contenders.

