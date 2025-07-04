Red Sox Pitcher Quietly Landed With AL Central Surprise
It's been a wild season for a former member of the Boston Red Sox.
Boston signed former All-Star and American League Rookie of the Year Award winner Michael Fulmer ahead of the 2024 season. He was recovering from elbow surgery and worked his way back in the organization. Fulmer was lights-out in Spring Training, but didn't make the team out of camp. While this is the case, he impressed with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox and was called up to Boston, but made just one appearance.
The Red Sox designated him for assignment in April and he joined up with the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs recently designated him for assignment toward the end of June and he now has found another new home. MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams shared that Fulmer has signed a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals.
"The Royals announced Thursday that they’ve signed righty Michael Fulmer to a minor league contract," Adams said. "He’s been assigned to Triple-A Omaha. Fulmer, a client of BBI Sports Group, recently passed through waivers and elected free agency after being designated for assignment by the Cubs.
"Fulmer, 32, is a former American League Rookie of the Year whose career has been slowed by injuries. He was an integral part of the Tigers’ rotation for three years before elbow and knee surgeries pushed him to the bullpen. He found second life as a reliever with the Tigers, Twins and Cubs from 2021-23 before a torn UCL required Tommy John surgery and wiped out his entire 2024 campaign."
The Royals have been a surprise this season, but not in a good way. Kansas City won 86 games last year with almost no expectations. This season, the Royals were expected to be good once again, but they entered play on Friday with a 41-47 record. There's time to turn things around, but the Royals have underperformed. Hopefully, Fulmer can get a shot in the majors again at some point this year.