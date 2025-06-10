Red Sox Predicted To Cut Ties With $21M Playoff Hero If Record Doesn't Improve
This wasn't the type of trade buzz the Boston Red Sox envisioned coming into the 2025 season.
After a 32-36 start, the Red Sox are consistently being portrayed as potential sellers at the Jul. 31 deadline. They've still got six weeks or so to reverse that narrative, but if they stay below .500, they'd be foolish not to unload some of their expiring contracts.
Starting pitcher Walker Buehler would be highly attractive to contenders, even though he's got a brutal 5.18 ERA in his first 10 starts. Few other active pitchers have the postseason resume he does, and he was one of the heroes of the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series title run last October.
Of course, the Red Sox wanted him to write a new playoff legacy in their uniform. But they have to be realistic about their chances when deciding whether or not to hang onto him.
On Saturday, FanSided's Zachary Rotman named Buehler on a list of four players he predicted would get traded this summer if Boston can't get back into playoff contention.
"The Red Sox signed Walker Buehler with one thing in mind - the postseason. He hadn't been an effective regular season pitcher really since 2021, as he's dealt with injuries and has struggled when he's been healthy," Rotman wrote.
"Buehler has had some solid showings, but teams would primarily be looking to acquire him with the postseason in mind, and for good reason. Postseason experience matters, and Buehler's track record is as good as anyone's."
In his playoff career, Buehler owns a 3.04 ERA in 94 2/3 innings. He's only allowed one run in 19 1/3 innings in the World Series, including a dominant scoreless performance against the Red Sox in Game 3 of the 2018 Fall Classic.
No matter how things swing at the deadline, the Red Sox have to hope Buehler starts pitching better. If it coincides with the team's success, he can help key a playoff push, and if not, they can demand better prospects to send him away.
