Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Predicted To Cut Ties With Fan Favorite All-Star In Trade To Padres

Will they or won't they make the move everyone's anticipating?

Jackson Roberts

May 4, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A young fan shows his San Diego Padres jersey to third baseman Manny Machado (13) during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
May 4, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A young fan shows his San Diego Padres jersey to third baseman Manny Machado (13) during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

There's a central question beginning to cement itself as the trade deadline approaches for the Boston Red Sox.

Will outfielder Jarren Duran be traded? And will it be to the ravenous San Diego Padres?

The Padres have been hot on Duran's tail for years, and that pursuit appears to be at an all-time high. Hardly a day goes by without a new report describing San Diego's infatuation with the 2024 All-Star, and it makes sense because he's a really good player at a position where the Padres have a black hole.

Duran is so good, though, and still so early on in his contract, that one has to be nervous about the prospect of trading him. If they keep all their outfielders, though, they'll be constantly cycling young players in and out of the lineup (it might work for the rest of this year, but not for the next few seasons).

On Monday, Matt Johnson of Sportsnaut became the latest to predict that the Red Sox would pull the trigger, listing Duran to San Diego on a list of trade deadline projections.

"Duran adds an All-Star-caliber left fielder to the Padres’ lineup, plugging a hole at a position that has produced the fifth-lowest OPS (.632) in the majors this year," Johnson wrote.

"Boston could get a few of the Padres’ top prospects in return, but a bigger piece could be closer Robert Suarez (3.54 ERA and 1.03 WHIP). San Diego could elevate Adrian Morejon into the closer role and be just fine, while Boston strengthens its bullpen and farm system."

Not that the Red Sox should thumb their nose at Suarez, but it feels like they should be shooting higher than prospects and a reliever. Reading between the lines, it doesn't seem like chief baseball officer Craig Breslow wants to move Duran unless he can land a controllable starting pitcher in return.

But while the Padres don't necessarily have that pitcher on their roster, there's still a world where the teams make a three-way trade, or the Red Sox quickly flip the Padres' prospects into a deal with prospects of their own.

By Jul. 31 at 6 p.m., we'll know if Duran is staying or going.

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Boston Red Sox News