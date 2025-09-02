Red Sox Predicted To Keep $159 Million Superstar In High-Stakes Bidding War
The Boston Red Sox eventually signed Alex Bregman in February, but the four months of waiting for the star to make his decision sure made for a stressful winter.
Unfortunately, Red Sox fans must soon get ready to do it all over again.
After a fantastic first season in Boston, Bregman seems highly likely to opt out of the final two years of his deal in Boston and seek one last long-term deal. He'll be 32 next season, and for as great a fit as he's been with the Red Sox, it should be all systems go on trying to convince him to stay.
Bleacher Report projects Alex Bregman's free agency
Bregman signing in Boston is a key reason why superstar Rafael Devers no longer plays for the Red Sox, which only adds to the pressure on the front office to keep him around. But other big-market contenders will surely want a piece of the action, especially those without long-term solutions at third base.
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly acknowledged that competition would be fierce but ultimately predicted that Bregman would stay in Boston for the 2026 season and beyond.
"(Bregman is) a lock to opt out of the final two years of his $120 million deal, and he will make out better in free agency this time because he is coming off of a better season and won't have a qualifying offer attached to him," wrote Kelly.
"But for as much as it feels like the Red Sox almost have too much position talent, they moved on from Rafael Devers and manager Alex Cora has a long-standing relationship with Bregman dating back to their time in Houston. There will be other suitors, but the Red Sox should be seen as the favorites for Bregman."
Spotrac currently projects Bregman for a six-year, $159 million deal, which would be a significantly lower average annual value than his $40 million a year with the Red Sox (though a hefty portion of that money is deferred).
So the question is, will that be all it takes from the Red Sox to lock in Bregman? Or will some team push the bidding higher, perhaps to a point where Boston won't feel comfortable staying in the race?
