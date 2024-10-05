Red Sox Predicted To Land All-Star Closer From Padres In Free Agency Surprise
As the Boston Red Sox face the long, cold winter without baseball at Fenway Park, they have several obvious holes to plug as a ballclub.
Though it may not be the number-one issue on the front office's agenda, the Red Sox bullpen must find a formula to avoid a similar collapse to the one it saw this season. Not only was Boston's bullpen the worst in Major League Baseball after the All-Star break, but it wasn't particularly close.
With several veteran relievers from the 2024 roster seemingly headed for exits in free agency, the Red Sox bullpen will have a different look in the new season, which is likely for the best. But the front office must also decide whether or not to supplement that bullpen with any pricy free agent acquisitions of their own.
One 2025 roster projection sees them adding one big free agent fish. Tim Crowley of NESN predicted that the Red Sox would sign 2024 All-Star closer Tanner Scott, currently a member of the San Diego Padres playoff roster.
"Finally healthy, Hendriks takes over the closer role in Boston where he made a name for himself with the White Sox and the Oakland Athletics," Crowley said. "Justin Slaten continues his rise with great stuff and Tanner Scott's signing brings true swing-and-miss stuff to the bullpen."
Scott, 30, has proven himself capable of closing out games at the big-league level--and doing so quite well. Now in a setup role with the Padres, Scott could be in line to remain a seventh- or eighth-inning guy with the Red Sox. But it's nice to know he could take over closing duties in a pinch.
Between the Miami Marlins and San Diego this season, Scott threw 72 innings to the tune of a 1.75 ERA, racking up 84 strikeouts and 22 saves. He held opposing batters to just a .179 batting average and .243 slugging percentage.
Adding Scott to the mix of Hendriks and Slaten at the back end of the bullpen would give the Red Sox a formidable high-leverage trio if all three stayed healthy. Crowley's projection did not see Boston retaining either Kenley Jansen or Chris Martin, two notable high-leverage relievers of the past two seasons.
Signing relief pitchers to lucrative contracts is always a risk, especially for several years at a time. But Scott could prove worth the investment if he helps Boston stabilize the bullpen and get back to the playoffs.
