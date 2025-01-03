Red Sox Predicted To Lose Bidding War For $100 Million Champion
When will the Alex Bregman sweepstakes come to an end?
Boston has been one of the teams that have been linked to him the most this offseason so far but Bregman remains available on the open market. The Red Sox certainly could use Bregman, but he's the top free agent available and clearly there's no way to know when he's going to sign or what his preference is.
There has been a lot of chatter about how he would fit in Boston. The Red Sox could use him second base and he would solve two issues immediately. Second base has been a revolving door for Boston and Bregman could plug it up while also providing the team with a top-tier offensive spark.
A move would be nice, but MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo predicted that it's not going to happen.
"Alex Bregman won’t sign with the Red Sox, who will add a right-handed bat before Opening Day," Cotillo said. "At this point, it seems like more smoke than fire with Bregman despite manager Alex Cora dreaming of potentially slotting him in at second base and beyond. The (Detroit Tigers) remain a real threat to sign the former (Houston Astro).
"If he goes elsewhere, the Red Sox will pivot when it comes to right-handed sluggers and put simply, they have to land one. Randal Grichuk isn’t a big name but would fit well. A trade for the Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki would make a lot of sense."
If Boston can land Bregman, it immediately would be considered contenders in the American League. He had a five-year, $100 million deal with the Astros and now is looking for a raise. Hopefully, the Red Sox can find a way to surprise the baseball world.
