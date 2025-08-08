Red Sox Predicted To Move On From $90M Veteran After Roman Anthony News
The long-term implications of the Boston Red Sox's extension for rookie outfielder Roman Anthony are worth discussing at length.
Anthony, the 21-year-old budding superstar, got an eight-year, $130 million deal on Wednesday, which can reach up to $230 million with incentives and a 2034 club option. That's one more piece of a talented young core locked in for the foreseeable future in Boston.
With Anthony in the picture, there are going to be others who don't fit as a natural consequence. That could necessitate getting rid of some of the team's veterans to make space as Anthony and the rest of the Boston youth movement continue their takeover.
Red Sox could ditch Masataka Yoshida after the 2025 season
There's been one player whose fit with this Red Sox roster has been difficult to pin down all season, so much so that he spent the first three months on the injured list even though he had been healthy enough to take at-bats in spring training. If it wasn't obvious, we're talking about Masataka Yoshida.
In year three of a five-year, $90 million contract, Yoshida's future in Boston looks less assured by the minute. That's why it was no surprise to see FanSided's Lior Lampert predict the Red Sox would move on from the 32-year-old this offseason, which would likely require a trade and Boston eating most of the money left on the deal.
"What exactly does Yoshida bring to the Red Sox?" Lampert quipped. "His fielding concerns and surgically-repaired right shoulder have relegated him to designated hitter duties. The only problem is he's not fulfilling the one responsibility that comes with the job: hitting."
"The Japanese slugger has also become a weak spot in Boston's lineup. The Red Sox may have already telegraphed their decision by shopping him last winter. Finding someone to take the remainder of his five-year $90 million deal should be easier with one less season on the books."
In 16 games this season, Yoshida has struggled, producing a .222/.263/.333 slash line. But the even more telling sign has been the many games Yoshida has languished on the bench, with Boston opting to use one of their other four outfielders in the DH role to keep superior defender Ceddanne Rafaela in center field.
It would be no surprise if these are Yoshida's last two months in a Red Sox uniform, but as we've seen him do in the past, he could still catch lightning in a bottle in the batter's box at some point and give this offense a lift.