Red Sox Speedster Admits Playing Time May Be Hard to Come By

It's no secret that the Boston Red Sox are loaded in the outfield right now.

At this point, it's a pretty safe argument to say that the Red Sox have the best outfield in baseball on paper. Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela have legit arguments that they may be the best defensive right fielder and center fielder in baseball, plus they can swing it. Jarren Duran is dynamic and was an 8.7-WAR player in 2024. Even in a somewhat down season in 2025, he was a 4.7-WAR player. Plus, of course, there is Roman Anthony. The young slugger has the potential to be the best of the group and one of the best overall players in baseball and he is just 21 years old.

That's a big-time group and doesn't even include Masataka Yoshida, who doesn't have a clear pathway to playing time. That wouldn't be the case on the vast majority of teams out there. And Kristian Campbell, who landed a long-term extension last season has been working in the outfield as well. The talent in the outfield group is insane. Boston found another guy who can help, but also doesn't have a pathway to playing time right now in Braiden Ward.

The Red Sox speedster opened up

Mar 5, 2026; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Braiden Ward (92)

Ward is electric and just broke the record for the most steals in a Spring Training on Thursday and there are still a few weeks left. He has 17 steals in 16 games and is slashing .419/.526/.452. He opened up about the Red Sox's outfield group and was candid about how it may be tricky to break through with the club while speaking to Baseball Now's Andrew Parker.

"These guys are all off representing their countries in the WBC and are all very good players," Ward told Baseball Now. "You have two gold glovers out there to begin with. Masataka is killing it right now. Ceddanne is swinging it well. Jarren is a big home run hitter now. Roman is being Roman. You also have [Nate Eaton] is swinging it out there.

"Campbell is doing his thing here in camp. I don't know how I am going to get out there. But, at the end of the day, I'm just doing what I know how to do and what I can do. If I suck, I know it's not going to matter. They will just go find someone else to replace me with. I just have to let the chips fall where they may because I am not going to play over those guys because they are absolutely disgusting."

Again, this is a guy slashing .419/.526/.452 and who has something that not many do with his blazing speed. Last year, Trevor Story led the Red Sox with 31 stolen bases in 157 games played. Ward has 17 steals in 16 games in Spring Training.

That's insanity and would be a legit weapon, especially in a playoff series. While he may not have a pathway to big league playing time right now, he put the club on notice and has given them something to think about.