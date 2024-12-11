Red Sox Predicted To Overcome Hesitation, Land 4-Time All-Star For $200+ Million
The Boston Red Sox got Garrett Crochet. Is that the end of their starting pitching shopping spree?
After years of penny-pinching in free agency, the Red Sox pledged to be aggressive in spending big money to get back into the title hunt in 2025. And fans were beginning to drink the Kool-Aid, especially after the team got more involved than anyone expected in the Juan Soto sweepstakes.
However, on Tuesday night, things took a dramatic downturn when starting pitcher Max Fried, a top target for the Red Sox, signed with the arch-rival New York Yankees. The Red Sox, as they so often have, were reported to show "serious interest," but couldn't close the deal.
As the Yankees celebrated their Fried signing, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported that the Red Sox were "hesitant" to pay Burnes the salary he's likely to command on the open market, installing the San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays as the favorites instead.
Now that Crochet is in Boston, the Red Sox have at least one ace pitcher. Can they make it two?
Erik Beaston of Bleacher Report predicted that the Red Sox would steady themselves amid whatever fears they currently have and win the bidding war for Burnes, landing the long-awaited ace fans have been clamoring for.
The Red Sox may be "hesitant" to spend but that by no means indicates that they will not," Beaston said.
"Given the pressure to do something this offseason, and with a clear need in the starting rotation, acquiring a pitcher in his prime such as Burnes would be a definitive move that silences some of the criticisms of the front office."
There's no telling at this point what a Burnes contract will look like when it's all said and done, but Fried's number has to be considered the bare minimum. $250 million seems like a more realistic target, and the Giants and Blue Jays are in similarly desperate positions that the Red Sox are.
The pressure may be off after the Crochet trade, but Boston should still strive to live up to their pledge to spend big. But will they follow through?
