Red Sox Predicted To Poach Phillies $30 Million All-Star To Replace Kenley Jansen
It may be the final thing addressed this winter, but the bullpen could easily be the X-factor for the Boston Red Sox.
All other things being equal, the Red Sox bullpen may have been the single biggest culprit in Boston missing the playoffs. They blew 18 save opportunities after the All-Star break (just a 68-game sample), and only finished five games out of playoff position.
Injuries contributed to the decline of the bullpen, and some of the ineffective relievers will be on their way out the door. But the Red Sox also expect to lose closer Kenley Jansen, and whether or not they fill the role internally, Boston has to find a new trustworthy reliever to close out games.
Free agency could be the most foolproof way to find that closer. And there happens to be an All-Star on the market who shouldn't cost an absurd price.
Carlos Estévez of the Philadelphia Phillies was a 2023 American League All-Star, but he actually pitched far better on the whole in 2024. Cale Ahearn of FOX 43 recently predicted that Estévez would sign in Boston on a three-year, $30 million deal.
"The closer carousel continues to turn as (Estevez) will leave the Phillies and sign with the Red Sox, replacing the departed Kenley Jansen," Ahearn said. "I believe Boston will want to add a veteran arm to their bullpen, and Estevez could be a closer for them while also not breaking the bank."
Estévez, who will be 32 by Opening Day, pitched to a 2.45 ERA in 55 appearances this season, racking up 26 saves despite playing more than half the year on a last-place team. He struck out just 50 batters in his 55 innings, down from 78 punchouts in 62 1/3 frames in 2023.
Sometimes, a proven commodity in the closer's role can help the entire remaining pitching staff fall into place. With arms like Justin Slaten, Liam Hendriks, and Luis Guerrero angling to make an impact, Estévez could lock down the ninth inning and make Alex Cora's job a lot easier at the end of games.
