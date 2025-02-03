Red Sox Predicted To Sign $7.1 Million Star Reliever As Liam Hendriks Insurance
The Boston Red Sox still have a lengthy to-do list as Spring Training approaches, and adding another reliever should be near the top.
Though it wasn't the only issue by any means, the Red Sox's bullpen bears a lot of the blame for the team's second-half collapse in 2024. After the All-Star break, the Red Sox ranked dead last in bullpen ERA and blown saves, and a league-average bullpen might have made up the five-game gap between Boston and the playoffs.
Aroldis Chapman has since joined the mix, while Chris Martin and (likely) Kenley Jansen have departed. There's undoubtedly room for another high-leverage righty, especially if Liam Hendriks is going to get first cracks at the closer role in his return from Tommy John surgery.
Content creator Robbie Hyde recently predicted that the Red Sox would land that righty in the form of David Robertson, a 16-year veteran and former All-Star and World Series champion, coming off a strong year as the setup man for the Texas Rangers.
"For the Red Sox, I have David Robertson" Hyde said. "They still need a righty bat, but I think there's more of a chance now that that comes through trade, unless (Alex) Bregman is up for a short-term deal."
"In the meantime, I think David Robertson is perfect for the back end of their bullpen. They could still use a righty back there, and Robertson has experience in the setup role and in the closer role, which is good insurance for someone like Liam Hendriks, who hasn't pitched in over a year."
Robertson is entering his age-40 season, but he's showing no signs of slowing down. He struck out 99 batters in 72 innings last season - the most punchouts of any remaining free-agent reliever - while putting up a 3.00 ERA and 2.65 FIP.
The veteran presence and swing-and-miss stuff Robertson brings would be welcome additions to the Red Sox's staff, and with a projected $7.1 million market value (via Spotrac), he'd also fit easily under the luxury tax threshold on Boston's payroll.
More MLB: Red Sox Predicted To Reunite With Former Mets Fan-Favorite For 3rd Stint In Boston