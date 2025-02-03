Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Predicted To Sign $7.1 Million Star Reliever As Liam Hendriks Insurance

Will Boston round out its bullpen with one more key signing?

Jackson Roberts

Aug 6, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Aug 6, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox still have a lengthy to-do list as Spring Training approaches, and adding another reliever should be near the top.

Though it wasn't the only issue by any means, the Red Sox's bullpen bears a lot of the blame for the team's second-half collapse in 2024. After the All-Star break, the Red Sox ranked dead last in bullpen ERA and blown saves, and a league-average bullpen might have made up the five-game gap between Boston and the playoffs.

Aroldis Chapman has since joined the mix, while Chris Martin and (likely) Kenley Jansen have departed. There's undoubtedly room for another high-leverage righty, especially if Liam Hendriks is going to get first cracks at the closer role in his return from Tommy John surgery.

Content creator Robbie Hyde recently predicted that the Red Sox would land that righty in the form of David Robertson, a 16-year veteran and former All-Star and World Series champion, coming off a strong year as the setup man for the Texas Rangers.

"For the Red Sox, I have David Robertson" Hyde said. "They still need a righty bat, but I think there's more of a chance now that that comes through trade, unless (Alex) Bregman is up for a short-term deal."

"In the meantime, I think David Robertson is perfect for the back end of their bullpen. They could still use a righty back there, and Robertson has experience in the setup role and in the closer role, which is good insurance for someone like Liam Hendriks, who hasn't pitched in over a year."

Robertson is entering his age-40 season, but he's showing no signs of slowing down. He struck out 99 batters in 72 innings last season - the most punchouts of any remaining free-agent reliever - while putting up a 3.00 ERA and 2.65 FIP.

The veteran presence and swing-and-miss stuff Robertson brings would be welcome additions to the Red Sox's staff, and with a projected $7.1 million market value (via Spotrac), he'd also fit easily under the luxury tax threshold on Boston's payroll.

More MLB: Red Sox Predicted To Reunite With Former Mets Fan-Favorite For 3rd Stint In Boston

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Boston Red Sox News