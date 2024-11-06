Red Sox Predicted To Sign Beloved Phillies All-Star To $44M Blockbuster Deal
High-leverage relievers will be highly coveted this winter, and the Boston Red Sox need to get in the mix.
The opportunity to go to the postseason is staring the Red Sox in the face, but the bullpen kept them from taking advantage of that opportunity in 2024. No team blew more saves or had a higher bullpen ERA than Boston in the second half, as the Red Sox plummeted from 10 games over .500 to an 81-81 finish.
Though they have many needs to address in free agency, the Red Sox can't let the bullpen sort itself out. They need to make at least one marquee addition, a high-leverage reliever with the ability to close games if needed.
Jeff Hoffman of the Philadelphia Phillies will likely be near the top of the Red Sox's list. Steve Adams, Anthony Franco, Darragh McDonald, and Tim Dierkes of MLB Trade Rumors projected that Hoffman would get a four-year, $44 million contract, with Franco predicting the hard-throwing righty would sign in Boston for the 2025 season.
"Hoffman has a 2.28 ERA since the start of 2023. That’s sixth lowest among relievers with 100+ innings. He’s sixth among that group in strikeout rate and seventh in swinging strike percentage, getting whiffs on 16.4% of his offerings," the authors said.
"Any contender could use Hoffman. The Phillies will need to replace him if they don’t bring him back. The Dodgers, Rangers, Red Sox, Orioles, Blue Jays, Giants and Nationals are other potential fits."
The rest of the MLBTR panel had some interesting prospective destinations for Hoffman. Dierkes guessed he would sign with the Toronto Blue Jays, McDonald paired him with the Los Angeles Angels, and Adams predicted he would go to the Athletics.
There's never certainty about how a new pitcher will perform in the high-run environment at Fenway Park, but everything about Hoffman's profile suggests his stuff would translate. Plus, he's gotten used to winning in Philadelphia the last two years, and what Boston needs most right now is winners.
It's early to tell which way the winds are blowing, but the Red Sox should be doing all they can to make sure Hoffman is wearing their uniform by the time Opening Day rolls around.
